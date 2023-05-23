Left Menu

32-year-old man found dead in van in Delhi's Jafrabad

A 32-year-old man was found dead in a van near Yamuna Vihar road in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 23-05-2023 14:18 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 14:18 IST
32-year-old man found dead in van in Delhi's Jafrabad
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 32-year-old man was found dead in a van near Yamuna Vihar road in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad on Tuesday. According to Delhi Police, the deceased was identified as Arjun.

Police said that there were stab wounds on the deceased's neck. "The deceased had stab wounds on his neck. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and crime team have been called," said the police.

The police further said that the taxi in which the man's body was found was registered in the name of a company in Gurugram, Haryana. Further investigation into the matter was underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

