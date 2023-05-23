Left Menu

Maha: Tribals stage protest over land rights in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-05-2023 16:30 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 16:30 IST
Maha: Tribals stage protest over land rights in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

Tribals from Maharashtra's Thane district took out a protest march to the district collectorate on Tuesday to press for their demands regarding forest land rights.

Protestors carrying banners, placards and flags shouted slogans against the government and marched from Chintamani Chowk till the collectorate.

A delegation of protestors later submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional officer listing their demands to be forwarded to the collector and chief minister.

Of 17,000 claims submitted by tribals in the district, 9,000 have been rejected by the authorities, one of the protesting tribal activists claimed.

Protestors also demanded a time-bound programme to resolve this issue and urged that the forest department personnel be stopped from razing dwellings of tribals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023