Left Menu

Eskom to implement load shedding until further notice

Stage 4 will be implemented between 5am and 4pm while Stage 5 will commence from 4pm to 5am every day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-05-2023 18:21 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 18:21 IST
Eskom to implement load shedding until further notice
This after breakdowns occurred at several of the power utility’s stations overnight. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 4 and 5 load shedding until further notice.

This after breakdowns occurred at several of the power utility’s stations overnight.

Stage 4 will be implemented between 5am and 4pm while Stage 5 will commence from 4pm to 5am every day.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Duvha, Kriel, Majuba, Medupi and Tutuka power stations were returned to service.

“In the same period, a generation unit each at Arnot, Camden, and two generating units at Kriel power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns. Furthermore, the delay in returning units to service at Arnot, Kendal, Kriel, Lethabo, Matla, Tutula and two units each at Hendrina power stations continue to add to the current capacity constraints,” Eskom said.

By Tuesday morning, breakdowns at power stations rendered at least 18 177MW of generating capacity offline coupled with a further 2629MW out due to planned maintenance.

“The team is working tirelessly to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible.

“We thank those South Africans who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers from 5pm to 9pm, in helping to alleviate the pressure on the power system and avoiding higher stages of load shedding,” Eskom said. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023