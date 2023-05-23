Eskom to implement load shedding until further notice

Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 4 and 5 load shedding until further notice.

This after breakdowns occurred at several of the power utility’s stations overnight.

Stage 4 will be implemented between 5am and 4pm while Stage 5 will commence from 4pm to 5am every day.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Duvha, Kriel, Majuba, Medupi and Tutuka power stations were returned to service.

“In the same period, a generation unit each at Arnot, Camden, and two generating units at Kriel power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns. Furthermore, the delay in returning units to service at Arnot, Kendal, Kriel, Lethabo, Matla, Tutula and two units each at Hendrina power stations continue to add to the current capacity constraints,” Eskom said.

By Tuesday morning, breakdowns at power stations rendered at least 18 177MW of generating capacity offline coupled with a further 2629MW out due to planned maintenance.

“The team is working tirelessly to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible.

“We thank those South Africans who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers from 5pm to 9pm, in helping to alleviate the pressure on the power system and avoiding higher stages of load shedding,” Eskom said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)