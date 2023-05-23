Farmers protest in Odisha's Ganjam over PMFBY benefits

A large number of farmers protested in Odisha's Ganjam district on Tuesday, claiming that they have not received assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

The farmers, from Kolathigaon, Loudigaon and Mendharajapur, said that they have sustained crop loss due to the continuous rains in Kharif 2020-21, but are yet to receive the benefits.

They demonstrated outside the revenue divisional commissioner's office in Berhampur, and submitted a memorandum, urging Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to intervene for the early release of the insurance benefits.

They said that farmers from other areas in the district have got financial assistance, but 6,000 farmers of these three areas were left out.

''We have been running from pillar to post since the damage of paddy crops. The district administration has been tell us to wait,'' said Suresh Naik, the sarpanch of Laudigaon panchayat.

The farmers threatened that they would not pay the PMFBY dues if their benefits are not released at the earliest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)