Trump makes video appearance in New York criminal case, trial date tentatively set for late March

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 24-05-2023 00:22 IST | Created: 24-05-2023 00:22 IST
Former President Donald Trump made a video appearance Tuesday in his New York criminal case, with the judge tentatively setting a trial date for late March of next year.

The hearing lasted about 15 minutes.

Trump's video feed was muted most of the hearing, allowing him to confer freely with his lawyer, Todd Blanche, who sat by his side in Florida in front of a backdrop of American flags.

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

