Trump makes video appearance in New York criminal case, trial date tentatively set for late March
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 24-05-2023 00:22 IST | Created: 24-05-2023 00:22 IST
Former President Donald Trump made a video appearance Tuesday in his New York criminal case, with the judge tentatively setting a trial date for late March of next year.
The hearing lasted about 15 minutes.
Trump's video feed was muted most of the hearing, allowing him to confer freely with his lawyer, Todd Blanche, who sat by his side in Florida in front of a backdrop of American flags.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New York
- Todd Blanche
- American
- Florida
- Trump
- Donald Trump
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden says real progress made to ensure better deal for American air travellers
American Tourister Urges to Explore the Unexplored & Challenge One's Own Limits with its New Campaign, "Born To Cross Boundaries"
The New York Times to get around USD 100 mn from Google over 3 years: WSJ
Minor League Cricket Championship important for American cricket's future: Corey Anderson
New York City choking death revives debate over subway crime