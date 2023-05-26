Left Menu

CFOs to be blamed for most of frauds, says Sebi WTM Mohanty

Sebi has also started a dedicated department to prevent frauds and has drawn on internal talent who have completed chartered accountancy, he said.At present, Sebi is grappling with getting a grip over related party transactions and valuations, Mohanty noted.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-05-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 26-05-2023 21:29 IST
CFOs to be blamed for most of frauds, says Sebi WTM Mohanty

Chief financial officers are responsible for most of the frauds that have been witnessed in India, a senior official from Sebi said on Friday, citing an analysis done by the capital markets regulator.

The role of the CFOs extends much beyond keeping accounts of the business, and Sebi looks at them as ''critical gatekeepers for ensuring the integrity of the market'', its Whole Time Member SK Mohanty said.

''In retrospect, on the basis of the analysis we have done, many of the frauds could have been prevented if CFO would have acted as the first level of check to these activities of the management,'' he said, addressing a CFO summit organised by industry lobby Ficci here.

''...most of the frauds have taken place because of financial statement manipulations, which is the domain of the CFOs,'' Mohanty added.

Either innocently or casually or lack of due diligence or irresponsible way of functioning, if not conniving, CFOs have faulted on their duties because of which these scams have come to the forefront, Mohanty said. Sebi has also started a dedicated department to prevent frauds and has drawn on internal talent who have completed chartered accountancy, he said.

At present, Sebi is grappling with getting a grip over related party transactions and valuations, Mohanty noted. Disclosures are very important, but Sebi has observed inconsistencies in divulging material events over the last few years, Mohanty said, adding that this led to the release of guidelines on the same.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests; Stars at Cannes take break from red carpet to support AIDS research and more

Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023