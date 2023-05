IPL Qualifier Scoreboard: GT vs MI

Scoreboard of the IPL Qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians here on Friday. Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha st Ishan Kishan b Chawla 18 Shubman Gill c David b Madhwal 129 Sai Sudharsan retired out 43 Hardik Pandya not out 28 Rashid Khan not out 5 Extras: (LB-2, NB-2, W-6) 10 Total: (For 3 wickets in 20 overs) 233 Fall of wickets: 1-54, 2-192, 3-214 Bowling: Jason Behrendorff 4-0-28-0, Cameron Green 3-0-35-0, Akash Madhwal 4-0-52-1, Chris Jordan 4-0-56-0, Piyush Chawla 3-0-45-1, Kumar Kartikeya 2-0-15-0. MORE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)