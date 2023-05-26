Left Menu

Father kills daughter's lover when he arrives at girl's house in Telangana's Nalgonda

In the Nalgonda district of Telangana, parents of a girl killed their daughter's boyfriend on Thursday following their love affair, said police.

In the Nalgonda district of Telangana, parents of a girl killed their daughter's boyfriend on Thursday following their love affair, said police. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in Koppole village under Gurrampode Mandal of Nalgonda District. A case has been registered and a probe is on, said police further.

Nageswar Rao, DSP, Devarakonda said, "The deceased youth was having a love affair with the daughter of the accused. The deceased youth had gone to girl's house to meet her. Meanwhile, the girl's parents reached out and saw him. Angered by this the girl's father hit the youth with a pestle making him fall on the ground and later succumbing to injuries." The deceased is identified as Santosh while the accused were identified as Avula Mallaiah and Ramulamma. (ANI)

