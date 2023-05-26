Left Menu

Mumbai Customs destroys seized drugs worth over Rs 1,500 crore

Customs department on Friday carried out the destruction of seized drugs worth over Rs 1,500 crore at an incineration facility in Mumbai, an official statement said.

ANI | Updated: 26-05-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 26-05-2023 23:49 IST
Mumbai Customs destroys seized drugs worth over Rs 1,500 crore
Custom officials destroy seized drugs in Mumbai (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Customs department carried out the destruction of seized drugs worth over Rs 1,500 crore at an incineration facility in Mumbai, an official statement said on Friday. The customs department said that destruction was carried out in the presence of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials.

"The destruction of large quantities of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances seized by DRI, Mumbai Zonal Unit, worth Rs. 1500 crore approximately was carried out on May 26 by Preventive Commissionerate of Mumbai Customs, Zone-III," the official statement said. "In the presence of DRI officers and the members of the High-Level Drug Disposal Committee. The disposal was a part of the ongoing exercise of the destruction of seized drugs to rid society of the menace of drugs, as per the directions of Govt. of India. The destruction was done at Mumbai Waste Management Ltd., Plot No.32, MIDC, Taloja, Panvel on May 26 at 1100 hrs," it added.

As per the officials, destruction included 9.035 Kg of Cocaine, 16.633 Kg of Heroin, 198.1 Kg of Methamphetamine, 2118 gm of Marijuana (Ganja), Mandrax Tablet. Earlier in the month of April, A drug peddler was arrested and drugs worth Rs 36 lakh were recovered from his possession in the Charkop area of Mumbai's Kandivali.

"The Kandivali unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) raided an apartment in the Charkop area of Kandivali and recovered 1.23 kg of charas drugs worth Rs 36.9 lakh in the international market," Mumbai Police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests; Stars at Cannes take break from red carpet to support AIDS research and more

Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023