West Bengal minister's vehicle attacked in Jhargram; car vandalised

After the incident, State Minister Birbaha Hansda said, "My car windshield is broken, some pieces fell on me and I got hurt by them."

ANI | Updated: 27-05-2023 08:17 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 08:17 IST
West Bengal minister Birbaha Hansda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal minister Birbaha Hansda's vehicle was attacked in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Friday as members of the Kurmi community allegedly pelted stones at senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee's convoy, in which she was travelling. After the incident, State Minister Birbaha Hansda said, "My car windshield is broken, some pieces fell on me and I got hurt by them."

"We will take answers from each and every leader of the Kurmi tribe for what happened today," Handsa said. "If they do not answer, then from Saturday onwards Trinamool Congress will go to each and every leader of the Kurmi community and take the answer," she said.

People of the Kurmi community were reportedly protesting at Garsalhoni in Jhargram and they allegedly pelted stones at the minister's car. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

