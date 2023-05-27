Left Menu

"Decision carefully considered by us, will prepare complete report..," Joint Director of Prosecution on Azam Khan's acquittal

"The decision of the MP MLA Court of Rampur has been carefully considered by us. The AR committee will prepare a complete report and appeal the matter in court. The points raised by us were not considered," Rajesh Shukla told ANI.

ANI | Updated: 27-05-2023 08:25 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 08:25 IST
"Decision carefully considered by us, will prepare complete report..," Joint Director of Prosecution on Azam Khan's acquittal
Joint Director of Prosecution Rajesh Shukla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's acquittal in the hate speech case, Joint Director of Prosecution Rajesh Shukla, on Friday said that the decision of the MP MLA Court of Rampur has been carefully considered. "The decision of the MP MLA Court of Rampur has been carefully considered by us. The AR committee will prepare a complete report and appeal the matter in court. The points raised by us were not considered," Rajesh Shukla told ANI.

"The FIR was not registered under any pressure. FIR was lodged when the words spoken in the election videography were found to be wrong," he said. On Wednesday, the court acquitted the SP leader for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier in October 2022, the Samajwadi Party leader was convicted by a court in Uttar Pradesh in a hate speech case filed against him. A case was registered against Khan in Rampur in April 2019, for allegedly making provocative remarks against the Uttar Pradesh CM and the then District Magistrate of Rampur, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests; Stars at Cannes take break from red carpet to support AIDS research and more

Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023