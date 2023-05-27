Lashkar terrorist arrested from J-K's Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a terror associate of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) during an operation in Nagbal Chandoosa area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, a statement said on Saturday. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the terror associate was identified as Mohd Ashraf Mir, a resident of Laridoora Chandoosa, Baramulla.

During the search, police recovered one grenade from his possession. A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act was registered against the accused at Chandoosa police station. Acting on a tip-off, the joint forces of Baramulla police and 52 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) launched a search operation in the village Nagbal Chandoosa in Baramulla.

"During the operation, one suspect person who was coming from Shrunz towards Nagbal Chandoosa tried to flee while noticing a joint naka party but was apprehended tactfully. During the search, one grenade was recovered from the possession of the accused terror associate and was taken into custody immediately," police said. Police informed that the arrested terror associate is a surrendered terrorist.

Further investigation was underway. (ANI)

