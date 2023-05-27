Left Menu

PMLA court issues summons to former Punjab SSP, others in amassing disproportionate assets case

Special PMLA Court has issued summons to Surjit Singh Grewal (Retd. SSP Punjab Police), accused of amassing disproportionate assets while being a public servant, and others to appear before it on July 28, officials said on Saturday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Special PMLA Court has issued summons to Surjit Singh Grewal, retd. SSP Punjab Police, accused of amassing disproportionate assets while being a public servant, and others to appear before it on July 28, officials said on Saturday. This comes after the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) filed a prosecution complaint under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), before the Special PMLA Court, SAS Nagar, Punjab against Surjit Singh Grewal and others.

"Surjit Singh Grewal through corruption in his official capacity had acquired movable/immovable properties more than his lawful income in his name and in the name of his family members, relatives and friends during his government job by knowingly misusing power of his post," ED said in a statement. ED initiated the money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered and chargesheet filed by the Vigilance Bureau, Patiala against Surjit Singh Grewal and his family members & associates for the offence under various sections of the P.C Act and IPC. The quantum of proceeds of crime identified by ED, in this case, is Rs 4.7 crore which has already been attached by ED completely. "The attachment of proceeds of crime has already been confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority," the statement added. (ANI)

