Goa: Police file chargesheets against two restaurants for playing loud music

Anjuna Police have filed charge sheets in sound pollution cases against the owner and manager of two restaurants in Goa, which played music beyond the permissible limits, police said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 27-05-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 21:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anjuna Police have filed charge sheets in sound pollution cases against the owner and manager of two restaurants in Goa, which played music beyond the permissible limits, police said on Saturday. On January 12, Gaurish Naik lodged a complaint against Cafe LA MusicaVagator, Anjuna, Bardez Goa for playing music beyond the permissible limits thereby causing nuisance, and annoyance to the public.

The investigation of the crime was taken over by the police. "Further, after the collection of evidence chargesheet has been submitted before the Hon'ble JMFC, Mapusa against accused Vijay Arora, owner and Sudipta Ghosh of Cafe LA Musica, under Sec 15 of Environment (Protection Act) section 57 of Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control Rule)2000," police said.

"In another case, on January 13, the police acting on a tip-off, registered a case against XOXO Bar and Restaurant for playing music beyond the permissible limits within the premises and thereby causing a nuisance, and annoyance to the public by emitting the sound in air in the locality of Anjuna," police added. The chargesheets have been filed against both the cafes, police said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

