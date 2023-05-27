Left Menu

BSF rescues 140 turtles from smugglers on Indo-Bangladesh border

The Border Out Post New Pipli, Adhoc SB-III Battalion, under South Bengal Frontier, successfully thwarted the plans of smugglers and liberated 140 turtles from their clutches. These smugglers were attempting to smuggle the turtles from India to Bangladesh, an official statement said.

ANI | Updated: 27-05-2023 23:13 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 23:13 IST
BSF rescues 140 turtles from smugglers on Indo-Bangladesh border
BSF rescues 140 turtles from smugglers on Indo-Bangladesh border. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Out Post New Pipli, Adhoc SB-III Battalion, under South Bengal Frontier, successfully thwarted the plans of smugglers and liberated 140 turtles from their clutches. These smugglers were attempting to smuggle the turtles from India to Bangladesh, an official statement said. Prompted by specific information about the smuggling attempt, the jawans observed suspicious activities involving two smugglers in Sasdanga village.

Subsequently, the jawans pursued and confronted the smugglers. Upon noticing the approaching jawans, the smugglers took advantage of the darkness and fled towards India. Following this, the jawans thoroughly searched the surrounding area and discovered two small bags containing 140 turtles. The Jawans promptly took custody of the turtles.

All the rescued turtles will be handed over to the Bangaon Forest Department for further legal action, the statement said. The Commanding Officer of Adhoc SB-III Battalion affirmed that the BSF is implementing stringent measures to combat the smuggling of rare bird species and aquatic animals along the border.

Earlier this month, foiling a smuggling bid, Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals along with 52 gold biscuits worth Rs 4.24 crore at Integrated Check Post (ICP) Petrapole on the India-Bangladesh border in North 24 Parganas district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023