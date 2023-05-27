TDP is backbone for Telugu community across globe: party chief Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday claimed that the party flag is a backbone for the Telugu community across the globe while the party symbol cycle refers to welfare and development. Addressing the two-day Mahanadu program at Rahmundry town in Andhra Pradesh, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said, "The ongoing conclave is special as there is much enthusiasm and energy in the party cadre. If anyone comes in the way, let us move ahead by crushing them."

Observing that the Late NT Rama Rao, the founder of the TDP, brought global recognition to the Telugu society, The TDP chief said "We are descendants of such a great leader." Stating that Rajahmundray is the platform for the Telugu culture and traditions, Chandrababu said, "This is the land wherein the great poet Nannayya lived, the historic personality, Kandukuri Veeresalingam was born and another historic personality Arthur Cotton lived."

"Yellow is an auspicious colour and people are becoming enthusiastic on seeing the party flag," Naidu remarked. Pointing out that the cadre and the leaders have made several sacrifices in the past four years without fearing arrests and attacks, the TDP supremo said that he will always stand by the cadre as a member of their family.

"I am saluting you all for firmly standing by the party despite illegal attacks on all of you all these years. I am taking the responsibility to come to your rescue in future and assuring you all that I will stand by you all," Chandrababu stated. Making it clear that the TDP is ready to face the elections even if they are held much in advance or as per schedule, Chandrababu Naidu said that the party should always work to create assets and distribute them to the poor.

"The Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy's sole aim is that only he should be rich but my aim is that the poor should become rich and the drivers for this is the TDP cadre," he maintained. The TDP supremo further added that all major issues will be discussed in the two-day conclave. (ANI)

