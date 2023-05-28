"Urged Centre to return NPS amount to state Govt," says Himachal CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday attended the 8th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog in the national capital and urged the Centre for issuing directions to Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) to return the amount of Rs 9,242.60 crore deposited under the New Pension Scheme (NPS) by the State Government. "While raising the state issue CM Sukhu the Centre urged not to reduce the previous year's deposit of Rs 1,779 crore under NPS to the borrowing ceiling of the current financial year which is 2023-24 and also to review the decision taken on March 27, 2023," the release said.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and discussions were held on infrastructure and investments, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), minimizing compliances, women empowerment, health and nutrition, skill development, Gati Shakti for area development and social infrastructure, viksitbharat@2047, the release stated. "Chief Minister also urged for removing the limit of receiving external aid for the next three years the State and sought the intervention of the Centre Government for speedy approval of proposals submitted to the Department of Economic Affairs," it stated.

He also urged for 100 per cent central funding for the strategic Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Leh railway line and considered the land acquisition cost as State's contribution. The release further mentioned that he also requested for including ropeway projects under 'Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojana besides demanding special financial assistance for completing the construction of medical colleges in the State and also urged to provide the option of the CAPEX model (Capital expenditure) along with the OPEX model (Operational expenditure) under the financial assistance provided by the Government of India for purchasing e-buses.

Apprising about the vision and initiatives of the State Government, the Chief Minister informed that "The State Government was keen on developing Himachal Pradesh as a 'Green Energy State' and added that tourism development was being undertaken under the concept of Green Himachal in order to protect and preserve the environment. Efforts are afoot for reducing carbon footprints and most of the diesel buses of HRTC will be replaced with e-buses in coming years," CM Sukhu said. "An elaborate plan is being made for promoting Green Hydrogen," he said.

"A Rs 2,000 crore World Bank-aided project 'Himachal Pradesh Power Sector Development Programme' will be launched soon after holding the final round of discussions with the World Bank," he added. He further said, "An endeavour to create 40,000 direct and 50,000 indirect employment opportunities would be made besides making efforts to attract an investment of about twenty thousand crores during the current financial year in various sectors."

Chief Minister informed that Mukhyamantri Sukh-Ashray Yojna has been started in the state for destitute and orphan children and State Government will undertake their welfare and has adopted them as the 'Children of the State'. He said that Rs 101 crore Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashray Kosh has been set up for the same.

He sought the support of the Central Government and NITI Aayog for fulfilling the dream of the present government for making Himachal Pradesh the most developed and prosperous State in the country. Chief Secretary, Prabodh Saxena also accompanied the Chief Minister. (ANI)

