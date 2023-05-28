Shiv Sena appoints Col Devinder Sehrawat as party's Delhi unit president

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Sunday announced the inclusion of senior leaders of Delhi into the party fold and appointed senior state BJP leader and former Delhi MLA Colonel Devinder Sehrawat as State President. According to a party statement, Col Sehrawat and his supporters joined the party in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde who was in the national capital to attend the NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting.

While welcoming Col. Sehrawat and other leaders into the party hold, Shinde said that the party would leverage the experience of grassroots leaders to deepen its reach in the national capital with a focus on humanity and inclusive growth. The release further stated, "Other Delhi leaders who joined Shiv Sena today include Madan Rukkad, Mahant Suraj Giri, Ravi Oswal (Safaai Karamchari Union), and Ravi Oswal, President of Delhi Auto Rikshaw Union. They were welcomed into the party by the Senior national leader Anandrao Adsul, and National Secretary Captain Abhijeet Adsul in the presence of Shinde."

After the announcement, Delhi Unit led by Col Sehrawat and accompanied by Capt Abhijeet and senior Shiv Sena leader Shri Anshumman Joshi interacted with members of Auto Rikshaw Union who have an emotional connect with the Maharashtra CM, the release said. As per the party inputs, Shiv Sena functionary Anshumman Joshi thanked Eknath Shinde, senior national leader Anandrao Adsul, and national general secretary Captain Abhijeet Adsul for prioritizing Delhi for the party's national action plan.

With the formation of the Delhi Unit, Shiv Sena also unveiled its ambitious plans for the National Capital. The move aims to expand its reach in the national Capital Senior Shiv Sena leader and former Union Minister Anandrao Adsul said that with the formation of the Delhi Unit, the national capital becomes the 20th state to have a formal Shiv Sena unit.

"We welcome and honour all senior leaders from various political parties who joined us today. We would leverage their grassroots experience to take forward the legacy and new vision of inclusiveness of Bala Saheb Bal Thackeray with regard to taking care of everyone without any consideration of religion, caste, and creed. We must recall that during the unfortunate 1984 riots, Baba Saheb saved Sikhs in Mumbai and Maharashtra. In Delhi, also the party would not only take care of Sikhs and Muslims but all. Everyone is welcomed in the party fold to serve the state and the nation. With the support of these senior leaders, we will be chalking out Delhi plans and actions", Anandrao Adsul said Shiv Sena national secretary Abhijeet Adsul said that the party is reaching out to people and local leaders to enter into electoral politics in alliance with their old allies.

"We are reaching out to people and local leaders with our Humanity, Inclusiveness, and Good Governance agenda. In several states, with Block, Zila and State Pramukhs (Head) appointments, the party has geared up to enter into electoral politics in alliance with our old allies", he said. Underpinning the pain points of the people of Delhi, Shive Sena senior functionary Anshumman Joshi said that the party would fight against rampant corruption in Delhi.

"Only the son of the soil can understand the problems of Delhi. People are getting inflated electricity and water bills, so the promise of free water and electricity was not fulfilled. Shiv Sena would make well-equipped hospitals and schools in every locality. Infrastructure would be developed to meet the growing needs of Delhi", Joshi said. "Senior leaders of the party have made it clear that Shiv Sena is for everyone and there would be no discrimination. Making the state and nation prosperous with inclusive growth has been the main focus and agenda," added Joshi, thanking Shri Eknath Shinde, senior national leader Anandrao Adsul, and national general secretary Captain Abhijeet Adsul for prioritizing Delhi for the party's national plan.

Newly appointed Shiv Sena Delhi Unit President Col. Devender Sehrawat emphasized that Delhi also needs Maharashtra's development model and that the party would introduce the same governance model in the national capital to achieve robust growth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)