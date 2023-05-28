Cycling-Roglic becomes first Slovenian to win Giro d'Italia
Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 22:08 IST
Primoz Roglic became the first Slovenian winner of the Giro d'Italia when he retained the overall lead after Sunday's 21st and final stage in Rome, a day after he ousted Geraint Thomas from the maglia rosa in a dramatic time trial.
The 33-year-old seized the pink jersey with a powerful performance in Saturday's penultimate stage and finished Sunday's ceremonial 126-km flat run safely in the bunch to clinch the victory.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement