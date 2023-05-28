Cycling-Roglic becomes first Slovenian to win Giro d'Italia

Primoz Roglic became the first Slovenian winner of the Giro d'Italia when he retained the overall lead after Sunday's 21st and final stage in Rome, a day after he ousted Geraint Thomas from the maglia rosa in a dramatic time trial.

The 33-year-old seized the pink jersey with a powerful performance in Saturday's penultimate stage and finished Sunday's ceremonial 126-km flat run safely in the bunch to clinch the victory.

