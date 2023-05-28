Left Menu

Two persons attacked with knives, rods in Mumbai's Dadar

Two persons were injured in an attack by four unidentified assailants in Mumbai's Dadar on Sunday, said police.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2023 23:25 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 23:23 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were injured in an attack by four unidentified assailants in Mumbai's Dadar on Sunday, said police. According to the police, one of the injured has been identified as Parmeshwar Ransoor, Youth wing president of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Party and the other as Gautam Haral. Following the attack, the duo were rushed to King Edward Memorial Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

The goons were armed with knives and rods when they launched an attack over Ransoor and Haral. In connection to the same, Mumbai's Bhoiwada police registered a case against four unknown people under sections 307, 326 and 34 of IPC and started a search operation to arrest the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

