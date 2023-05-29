Left Menu

Brazil's Lula favors bid by Venezuela to join BRICS

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 29-05-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 22:25 IST
Brazil's Lula favors bid by Venezuela to join BRICS
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday he would support a bid by neighboring Venezuela to join the BRICS group of leading emerging nations, which includes his country, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Lula, who received Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for a meeting in Brasilia, said the group would debate requests from "several countries" wanting to join BRICS when they meet for a summit in South Africa later this year.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
3
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023