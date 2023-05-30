Left Menu

Fire breaks out at godown in Maharashtra's Thane

According to officials, upon receiving the information, seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and started the operation.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 07:26 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 07:26 IST
Visuals from the site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out in a godown at Shilphata area in Maharashtra's Thane on Tuesday early morning, said the officials. Locals of the area noticed the fire and raised an alarm.

According to officials, upon receiving the information, seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and started the operation. According to the officials, the cause of the fire was not clear and they were trying to douse the fire.

No casualty or injury to anyone has been reported. "Efforts to bring the situation in control are on," officials added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

