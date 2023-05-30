"Changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone..." Details emerge of Sahil's actions after murdering 16-year-old girl

A day after the horrific murder of a 16-year-old in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, Delhi Police sources on Tuesday revealed that Sahil, the 20-year-old accused, had after committing the gruesome killing switched off his mobile phone and changed two buses to reach Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. Sahil was arrested from Bulandhshahr by Delhi Police on Monday and will be taken on remand for questioning, sources added.

"After murdering the girl, accused Sahil went to Rithala, dumped the weapon and changed two buses to reach Bulandshahr," police sources said. In a CCTV grab of the incident, Sahil can be purportedly seen stabbing the girl multiple times with a knife and continued to stab her even when she slumped to the ground. He kicked her and then took a concrete slab lying nearby and bludgeoned her head. All this while the footage showed people watching the events unfold and walking past without intervening.

An initial police investigation concluded that at the time of the incident, the victim did not have a mobile phone. Around 10 minutes after the incident, locals informed the beat police officer about the incident and police arrived at the spot.

As per the police sources, the accused has not been able to give satisfactory answers during questioning and he attempted to mislead the police. As per the police, the accused was in a relationship with the minor, but they had a quarrel on Sunday night after which he killed her with multiple assaults.

The police said that it had registered FIR in the matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shahbad Dairy Police Station. Also, the National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation into the matter and to arrest the accused at the earliest.

The Commission has formed a three-member team headed by Member Delina Khongdup to look into the matter. (ANI)

