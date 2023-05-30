Amit Shah meets women's delegation in Manipur's Imphal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met with a delegation of women in the capital city of Manipur, Imphal. Shah arrived here yesterday on a four-day-long visit to the state, which has seen violence between ethnic communities.

Fresh violence has hit the northeastern State. On Monday, Shah met the Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey and also chaired a meeting with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and ministers of the state, senior leaders and officials here to assess the situation and plan further steps to restore normalcy in the region.

He held a meeting in the presence of Union Minister for State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, and Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Deka among other officials concerned in the state as well as the Centre. The meeting aimed at assessing the situation in Manipur and plan further steps to restore normalcy there.

During his stay in Manipur till June 1, the Home Minister will hold several rounds of security meetings. Five persons, including a Manipur Police Officer, were killed, a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA's house was vandalised and over 1,000 arms and ammunition were reportedly looted by a mob from armouries of Manipur Rifles and IRB on Sunday while combined Central and state security forces gunned down more than 30 suspected Kuki militants in the state over the last 48 hours.

Manipur faced violence on May 3 during a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. The march was organised in protest against the demand for inclusion of the state's Meitei community in the ST category, following an April 19 Manipur High Court directive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)