NHPC Q4 profit grows 39 pc to Rs 719 cr

NHPC has posted 39.40 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 719.18 crore for March quarter 2022-23 helped by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 515.90 crore during January-March 2021-22, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Total income also rose to Rs 2,228.68 crore from Rs 2,026.62 crore in the year-ago quarter.

For the entire 2022-23, net profit increased to Rs 4,234.74 crore from Rs 3,774.33 crore in previous fiscal year.

Total income during the entire fiscal year was at Rs 11,284.90 crore, higher than Rs 10,108.26 crore in FY22.

The board has also approved a final dividend of Rs 4.50 per share of face value of Rs 10 each for FY23.

NHPC, under Ministry of Power, is India's largest hydropower producer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)