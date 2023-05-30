Left Menu

J-K: Class 9th student brings pride to her border village

In a remarkable feat of skill and determination, Shaista Alyas, a Class 9th student at AGS HAJINAR, Tangdhar, has brought immense pride to her region by clinching the Gold Medal at the National Taekwondo Championship organized by the Samyuth Bharat Khel Foundation (SBKF) at the iconic JLN Stadium in Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 22:30 IST
Shaista Alyas clinches Gold Medal at National Taekwondo Championship(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Hailing from the border tehsil of Kandi Bala in Kupwara District, Shaista's victory stands as a testament to her unwavering passion and dedication towards her chosen discipline.

The small community in the border tehsil is buzzing with excitement and joy over Shaista's remarkable achievement. Ubaid Ayoub, a local resident, expressed the collective sentiments, saying, "It's a proud moment for all of us. Shaista has shown extraordinary talent and resilience. Her victory has put our region on the map." Shaista Alyas, with her unwavering determination and relentless pursuit of excellence, has proved that no border or obstacle can hinder dreams. Her father, Alyas Ahmad, beaming with pride, shared, "I am a proud father today. Shaista's hard work, commitment, and perseverance have brought her this well-deserved recognition. She is an inspiration to many."

Shaista's journey to the National Taekwondo Championship is marked by numerous achievements and international exposure. Earlier this year, in February, she represented India at the international level tournament in Fujirah, UAE, organized by the Taekwondo Organisation of India. Her participation in the global arena showcased her exceptional talent and garnered attention. The pinnacle of her achievements came on May 28, 2023, when Shaista Alyas emerged victorious, clinching the Gold Medal at the highly prestigious 8th edition of the SBKF National Games held at the iconic JLN Stadium in New Delhi. Her triumph is not just a personal victory but a reflection of her dedication to honing her skills and the unwavering support she received from her family and community.

Shaista's success serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes across the region, especially young girls who often face numerous societal and geographical challenges. Her journey exemplifies the power of determination, resilience, and the indomitable spirit that can overcome any obstacle. With her exceptional talent and remarkable achievements, Shaista Alyas has become a role model for budding athletes in the region. Her story serves as a reminder that dreams can be realized regardless of one's background or circumstances. As Shaista continues to make strides in the world of taekwondo, she carries with her the hopes and aspirations of her community, inspiring generations to come and leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of sports. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

