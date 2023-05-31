Left Menu

ED arrests Sujay Krishna Bhadra, aka 'Kalighater Kaku' in Bengal teachers' recruitment 'scam' case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested Sujay Krishna Bhadra alias 'Kalighater Kaku' in connection with the West Bengal teachers' recruitment 'scam' case.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 08:19 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 08:19 IST
ED arrests Sujay Krishna Bhadra, aka 'Kalighater Kaku' in Bengal teachers' recruitment 'scam' case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested Sujay Krishna Bhadra alias 'Kalighater Kaku' in connection with the West Bengal teachers' recruitment 'scam' case. Bhadra was arrested after being questioned for approximately 10 hours.

Reacting to the latest arrest in the recruitment 'scam' case, the leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari said no one involved in the matter will be spared and all the high and mighty will go to jail. He also sent out a tweet listing the alleged associates of Bhadra.

"Sujay Krishna Bhadra aka 'Kalighat-er Kaku' arrested. The long arm of the law is finally reaching towards the masterminds & the biggest beneficiaries. No one will be spared. The high and mighty will go to jail. Time is ticking..," the BJP leader tweeted. He listed Amit Banerjee, Biswanath Bhattacharyya, Lata Banerjee, and Rujira Banerjee as the alleged associates of 'Kalighater Kaku' in his tweet. The last named is the wife of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Trinamool Congress leader, Abhishek Banerjee.

Earlier, on April 17, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha in the case, sources in the agency confirmed. Saha is an MLA from the Burwan constituency of West Bengal and was arrested from his residence in Murshidabad district.

Earlier, on April 14, CBI conducted searches at six locations, including the premises of Saha in connection with its ongoing investigation into the alleged teachers' recruitment scam. Saha was the third TMC MLA, after former state Education minister Partha Chatterjee and Manik Bhattacharya, to be arrested by the CBI in the case. (ANI)

