Left Menu

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in a godown in Pune's Wagholi

A fire broke out in a godown on the Pune-Ahmednagar road in the Wagholi area of Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday, said the fire officials.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 08:23 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 08:23 IST
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in a godown in Pune's Wagholi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a godown on the Pune-Ahmednagar road in the Wagholi area of Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday, fire officials said. The incident occurred around 4 am on Wednesday, informed the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (PMRDA) fire department, adding that the fire has been brought under control using 2 fire tenders.

Further, according to the PMRDA fire department, the godown was stocked with dairy products such as cheese, milk, butter cream, etc. The officials further informed that no casualty or injuries to any person were reported in the incident.

However, products worth lakhs and a pick-up tempo were damaged in the fire, the officials said. Earlier this month, three people were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a decoration material godown in the Wagholi area in Maharashtra's Pune late at night.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after word of the fire was received. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023