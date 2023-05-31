Left Menu

Miners, energy firms drag FTSE 100 to two-month low; WH Smith climbs

UK's resource-heavy FTSE 100 slid on Wednesday to a two-month low, weighed down by commodity stocks as investors were worried that economic recovery in top consumer China might be stalling, while retailer WH Smith rose on a strong annual outlook. The internationally-focused FTSE 100 dropped 0.7%, bogged down by losses in heavyweight industrial metals miners and energy firms after weak China economic data clouded the outlook for raw materials.

31-05-2023
China focused life-insurance firm Prudential Plc also shed 1.3%.

The internationally-focused FTSE 100 dropped 0.7%, bogged down by losses in heavyweight industrial metals miners and energy firms after weak China economic data clouded the outlook for raw materials. China focused life-insurance firm Prudential Plc also shed 1.3%.

Entain Plc shed 2.7% after the Ladbrokes-owner said it was likely to get slapped with a financial penalty as part of a probe by Britain's tax authority. The mid-cap FTSE 250 also shed 0.6%, nearly offsetting a 0.7% gain in WH Smith Plc after the retailer forecast higher full-year profit, betting on strong travel demand during the summer.

Also denting sentiment was a survey that showed sentiment among domestic businesses fell for the first time in three months in May as firms were less optimistic about the economy and their trading prospects.

