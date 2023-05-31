Left Menu

Dividend boost helps rouble strengthen after Moscow drone attack

The Russian rouble firmed back past 81 against the dollar on Wednesday, recovering some losses sustained after drones struck wealthy districts of Moscow, helped by large Russian exporters preparing for dividend payments. Rosneft shares rose 1.4% after the company reported higher-than-expected profits for the first quarter. Many companies scrapped dividends in 2022, but a handful are resuming annual payouts now, which also supports Russian stock markets.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-05-2023 13:38 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 13:33 IST
Dividend boost helps rouble strengthen after Moscow drone attack
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Russian rouble firmed back past 81 against the dollar on Wednesday, recovering some losses sustained after drones struck wealthy districts of Moscow, helped by large Russian exporters preparing for dividend payments. The rouble hit a more than one-month low on Tuesday after Russia blamed Ukraine for drone strikes that one politician called the most dangerous attack on the capital since World War Two. A Ukrainian presidential aide denied Kyiv's direct involvement.

At 0855 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 80.84 and had gained 0.9% to trade at 86.41 versus the euro. It had firmed 0.7% against the yuan to 11.35. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.9% at $72.90 a barrel, extending losses after a sharp drop in the previous session on worries of slowing demand from top oil importer China.

The rouble, now lacking the foreign currency supply provided by exporters' month-end tax payments, could slide lower on the back of the worsening situation on oil markets, said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Banki.ru. However, FX sales by the likes of oil majors Lukoil and Rosneft, which will accumulate cash for dividend payments, should buttress the rouble. Rosneft shares rose 1.4% after the company reported higher-than-expected profits for the first quarter.

Many companies scrapped dividends in 2022, but a handful are resuming annual payouts now, which also supports Russian stock markets. Diamond producer Alrosa late on Tuesday became the latest to recommend against paying dividends. Its shares slumped 3.1% on Wednesday. Russian stock indexes hit their lowest since last week.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.2% to 1,045.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.6% lower at 2,682.4 points, though not far from the more than one-year high hit on Tuesday. "Despite increased risks, factors facilitating growth remain in force for now," Sinara Investment Bank said of the stock market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023