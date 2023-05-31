Left Menu

Kremlin: Moscow's air defences have room for improvement

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-05-2023
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Wednesday Moscow's air defences were working effectively but had room for improvement, a day after Russia said Ukraine had conducted its biggest ever drone strike on the Russian capital.

Work will continue on improving Moscow's air defences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

