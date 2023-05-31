Kremlin: Moscow's air defences have room for improvement
The Kremlin said on Wednesday Moscow's air defences were working effectively but had room for improvement, a day after Russia said Ukraine had conducted its biggest ever drone strike on the Russian capital.
Work will continue on improving Moscow's air defences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
