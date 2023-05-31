Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma conducts late-night inspection in Guwahati

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma undertook a late-night inspection on Tuesday to take stock of the upcoming construction works in Guwahati. In the video, Sarma was seen conducting a late-night inspection along with officials and his security personnel.

The video is said to be of Tuesday late night in which CM can be seen in a casual look, wearing a T-shirt and going through construction work and discussing it with officials. During his inspection CM also took stock of the new construction plan in the Assam Secretariat premises. It was a very prompt visit by the CM as nobody was informed about it.

Earlier, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday attended the flagging off of Northeast India's first Vande Bharat Express train by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video-conferencing mode at a ceremony held at Guwahati Railway Station. Connecting Guwahati with New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, the Vande Bharat Express, a semi-high-speed train built with indigenously developed technology, would cover a distance of approximately 411 kilometres within a span of 5 hours and 30 minutes.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sarma said the Vande Bharat Express train would play a major role in shaping the Prime Minister's goal of "transformation through transportation" for the country's Northeastern region. The Chief Minister added the Prime Minister deserved praise from all quarters for his efforts aimed at overall growth and development in the Northeastern region. (ANI).

