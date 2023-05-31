Left Menu

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma conducts late-night inspection in Guwahati

A video of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma conducting a late-night inspection has surfaced, in which Sarma along with officials and his security personnel was seen taking stock of upcoming construction works in Guwahati.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 15:50 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 15:50 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma conducts late-night inspection in Guwahati
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma undertook a late-night inspection on Tuesday to take stock of the upcoming construction works in Guwahati. In the video, Sarma was seen conducting a late-night inspection along with officials and his security personnel.

The video is said to be of Tuesday late night in which CM can be seen in a casual look, wearing a T-shirt and going through construction work and discussing it with officials. During his inspection CM also took stock of the new construction plan in the Assam Secretariat premises. It was a very prompt visit by the CM as nobody was informed about it.

Earlier, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday attended the flagging off of Northeast India's first Vande Bharat Express train by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video-conferencing mode at a ceremony held at Guwahati Railway Station. Connecting Guwahati with New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, the Vande Bharat Express, a semi-high-speed train built with indigenously developed technology, would cover a distance of approximately 411 kilometres within a span of 5 hours and 30 minutes.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sarma said the Vande Bharat Express train would play a major role in shaping the Prime Minister's goal of "transformation through transportation" for the country's Northeastern region. The Chief Minister added the Prime Minister deserved praise from all quarters for his efforts aimed at overall growth and development in the Northeastern region. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023