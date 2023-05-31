Nilwande dam's cost rose from Rs 8 cr to Rs 5,177 cr: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday claimed that the cost of Nilwande dam in Ahmednagar district ballooned from Rs 8 crore to Rs 5,177 crore due to delays. He was speaking after water was released from the dam on a trial basis. Speaking at the same function, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said farmers had to wait for 53 years to get water from the project. It will prove to be a lifeline for parched areas of Ahmednagar and Nashik districts, he added. "Nilwande dam has a history. The initial cost of the project was Rs 8 crore, but today the cost of the project is Rs 5,177 crore," Fadnavis said in his speech. In 2017 (when Fadnavis was the chief minister), the project got a revised administrative approval for Rs 2,500 crore, he noted. After Ghosekhurd project, Nilwande has the highest monetary allocation, which means the remaining work of the dam will not stop, the deputy CM added. Shinde, meanwhile, assured that the farmers whose land was acquired for the project will get due compensation.

