Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Gold valued at over Rs 72 lakh seized at Trichy airport, 3 held

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Trichy International Airport arrested three passengers on Wednesday and seized 1197.5 grams of 24-carat gold worth Rs 72,73,781, officials said on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 08:01 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 08:01 IST
Tamil Nadu: Gold valued at over Rs 72 lakh seized at Trichy airport, 3 held
Gold over Rs 72 lakh seized at Trichy Airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Trichy International Airport arrested three passengers on Wednesday and seized 1197.5 grams of 24-carat gold worth Rs 72,73,781, officials said on Wednesday. The official informed the gold was seized from three passengers who arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

"The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Trichy seized 1197.5 grams of 24-carat gold worth Rs 72,73,781 from two male and one female passengers. While two passengers arrived from Kuala Lumpur, another arrived from Dubai via Colombo," said an official. They added that the gold was brought by the passengers through concealments (rectum and in person) in metal and in paste forms.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. Earlier, in May this year, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Trichy International Airport seized 1091 grams of 24-carat gold worth Rs 67,05,286 from a male passenger.

An official said the gold was seized from a male passenger who arrived from Kuala Lumpur. "The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Trichy seized 1091 grams of 24-carat gold worth Rs 67,05,286 from a male passenger. The gold was concealed in dart arrows, SCSI connectors and pant ticket pocket," an AIU official said.

Earlier, in February this year, the customs department at Trichy airport in Tamil Nadu seized gold worth Rs 47,67,198 and electronic goods worth Rs 4,25,000 from a male passenger who arrived from Dubai on an Indigo Flight. The items, including gold and electronic goods, were valued at about Rs 51,92,198, officials said.

Earlier on January 29, officials of the customs department at Trichy international airport seized foreign currency of USD 10,000 concealed in the undergarments of a male passenger. In December last year, the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Trichy airport intercepted a man and seized two gold biscuits, valued at over Rs 8 lakh, concealed inside a tin. The gold pieces weighed 147.5 grams and were of 24 carats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023