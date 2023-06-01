Left Menu

Congress's Karnataka Poll Strategist Sunil Kanugolu appointed Chief Advisor to CM Siddaramaiah

Poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu has been appointed as the chief advisor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with cabinet minister status, said the Karnataka Chief Minister's Office.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 12:20 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 12:20 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu has been appointed as the chief advisor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with cabinet minister status, said the Karnataka Chief Minister's Office. Kanugolu is a member of the Congress "Task Force 2024", which was constituted in the view of 2024 Lok Sabha polls and worked behind Congress's success in the Karnataka election.

In Karnataka Assembly Polls, the Congress won 135 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 66 seats, while Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) won only 19. Independents have won two seats while Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha have won one seat each. On May 20, Siddaramaiah and state Congress President D K Shivakumar were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively along with eight legislators as Ministers.

Siddaramaiah has said that the state government has taken a decision to implement all the five guarantees that the Congress party promised during election campaigns in the southern state. The grand old party had focused on five election promises targeting women, the unemployed and BPL families to make a comeback in the state.

The five 'main' guarantees were 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti); Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi); 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya); Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi) and free travel for women in public transport buses (Uchita Prayana). Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserted that Congress doesn't make false promises and does what it says.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Govt has taken a decision to implement all the five poll guarantees." He told this to media persons after holding a pre-cabinet meeting in Bengaluru, as quoted by ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

