MUM RBI MONEY MARKET

Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS Auction Date Tenor Days Maturity Date Amount Current Rate Cut off Rate C. Net liquidity injected from todays operations injection absorption - -236,449.00 II. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations injection absorption - 60,578.05 F. Net liquidity injected outstanding including todays operations injection absorption - -175,870.95 RESERVE POSITION G.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2023 12:49 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 12:47 IST
Date : Jun 01, 2023 Money Market Operations as on May 31, 2023 (Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent) MONEY MARKETS@ Volume (One Leg) Weighted Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 471,960.14 6.25 4.50-6.45 I. Call Money 9,876.06 6.33 5.15-6.45 II. Triparty Repo 279,258.55 6.24 6.00-6.27 III. Market Repo 182,825.53 6.26 4.50-6.38 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 127.50 6.23 5.90-6.65 II. Term Money@@ 189.00 - 6.40-6.80 III. Triparty Repo 820.00 6.32 6.30-6.35 IV. Market Repo 100.39 6.45 6.45-6.45 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) & Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF Wed, 31/05/2023 1 Thu, 01/06/2023 1,577.00 6.75 4. SDFΔ Wed, 31/05/2023 1 Thu, 01/06/2023 238,026.00 6.25 5. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -236,449.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Repo Fri, 19/05/2023 14 Fri, 02/06/2023 46,790.00 6.51 (b) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. SDFΔ 5. On Tap Targeted Long Term Repo Operations€ Mon, 22/03/2021 1095 Thu, 21/03/2024 5,000.00 4.00 Mon, 14/06/2021 1096 Fri, 14/06/2024 320.00 4.00 Mon, 30/08/2021 1095 Thu, 29/08/2024 50.00 4.00 Mon, 13/09/2021 1095 Thu, 12/09/2024 200.00 4.00 Mon, 27/09/2021 1095 Thu, 26/09/2024 600.00 4.00 Mon, 04/10/2021 1095 Thu, 03/10/2024 350.00 4.00 Mon, 15/11/2021 1095 Thu, 14/11/2024 250.00 4.00 Mon, 27/12/2021 1095 Thu, 26/12/2024 2,275.00 4.00 6. Special Long-Term Repo Operations (SLTRO) for Small Finance Banks (SFBs)£ Mon, 17/05/2021 1095 Thu, 16/05/2024 400.00 4.00 Tue, 15/06/2021 1095 Fri, 14/06/2024 490.00 4.00 Thu, 15/07/2021 1093 Fri, 12/07/2024 750.00 4.00 Tue, 17/08/2021 1095 Fri, 16/08/2024 250.00 4.00 Wed, 15/09/2021 1094 Fri, 13/09/2024 150.00 4.00 Mon, 15/11/2021 1095 Thu, 14/11/2024 105.00 4.00 Mon, 22/11/2021 1095 Thu, 21/11/2024 100.00 4.00 Mon, 29/11/2021 1095 Thu, 28/11/2024 305.00 4.00 Mon, 13/12/2021 1095 Thu, 12/12/2024 150.00 4.00 Mon, 20/12/2021 1095 Thu, 19/12/2024 100.00 4.00 Mon, 27/12/2021 1095 Thu, 26/12/2024 255.00 4.00 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 1,688.05 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 60,578.05 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -175,870.95 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 31/05/2023 835,428.17 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 02/06/2023 843,448.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 31/05/2023 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 05/05/2023 89,697.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).

- Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor.

$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

 

