Assam CM asks Education department to institute high-level enquiry committee following student's death

In view of the tragic road accident in Jalukbari where seven students of Assam Engineering College lost their lives, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday asked the Education Department for instituting a high-level enquiry committee to enquire into the circumstances leading to the accident and the premature death of the students. It may be noted that till the enquiry is completed and the report is examined by the government, the Principal AEC, Jalukbari and the Superintendent of the concerned hostel to which the ill-fated students belonged, would be asked to go on leave. Moreover, the Assam Chief Minister asked the Education Department to constitute a committee to look into the present system of election in colleges and universities and report regarding the need for reviewing the system in the wake of frequent clashes during the pre and post-election period amongst the student community. Further, to prevent the recurrence of any potential life-threatening incident in the student community, Chief Minister Dr Sarma also asked the Education Department to constitute another committee to strengthen discipline, rules and regulations in hostels of educational institutions.

"The committee will also look into strict enforcement of, in and out the time of hostels, complete prohibition of alcohol etc. in hostel campuses and hostels and prohibition of an extended stay of ex-borders of hostels," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He said that the committee will also recommend ways for the promotion of healthy community life within the hostels. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)