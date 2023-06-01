Left Menu

Assam CM asks Education department to institute high-level enquiry committee following student's death

In view of the tragic road accident in Jalukbari where seven students of Assam Engineering College lost their lives, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday asked the Education Department for instituting a high-level enquiry in view of the tragic road accident in Jalukbari which killed seven students of Assam Engineering College.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 15:01 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 15:01 IST
Assam CM asks Education department to institute high-level enquiry committee following student's death
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the tragic road accident in Jalukbari where seven students of Assam Engineering College lost their lives, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday asked the Education Department for instituting a high-level enquiry committee to enquire into the circumstances leading to the accident and the premature death of the students. It may be noted that till the enquiry is completed and the report is examined by the government, the Principal AEC, Jalukbari and the Superintendent of the concerned hostel to which the ill-fated students belonged, would be asked to go on leave. Moreover, the Assam Chief Minister asked the Education Department to constitute a committee to look into the present system of election in colleges and universities and report regarding the need for reviewing the system in the wake of frequent clashes during the pre and post-election period amongst the student community. Further, to prevent the recurrence of any potential life-threatening incident in the student community, Chief Minister Dr Sarma also asked the Education Department to constitute another committee to strengthen discipline, rules and regulations in hostels of educational institutions.

"The committee will also look into strict enforcement of, in and out the time of hostels, complete prohibition of alcohol etc. in hostel campuses and hostels and prohibition of an extended stay of ex-borders of hostels," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He said that the committee will also recommend ways for the promotion of healthy community life within the hostels. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023