Left Menu

Rajasthan govt to set up 'Shilpram' in Molela for exhibiting artefacts

The Shilpgram will house a seminar hall, exhibition hall, and cafeteria, among other facilities, the release said.The Molela clay work, which has received the Geographical Indication tag, is popular in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and other areas of north India.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-06-2023 16:32 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 16:32 IST
Rajasthan govt to set up 'Shilpram' in Molela for exhibiting artefacts
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government Thursday said it will set up a 'Shilpgram' or complex where artisans of Molela village in Rajsamand district can showcase and sell their artefacts.

Over the years, Molela in Khamnor tehsil has gained international recognition for its clay idols of folk deities and other decorative items. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sanctioned Rs 2.55 crore for the establishment of the Shilpgram and other works in the village, the government said in a press release.

This step will encourage Molela's artisans to pass on their skills to future generations, therefore engaging more youths in the traditional art, the government added. The Shilpgram will house a seminar hall, exhibition hall, and cafeteria, among other facilities, the release said.

The Molela clay work, which has received the Geographical Indication tag, is popular in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and other areas of north India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023