Ahead of OPEC+ meet, Kremlin says ties with Saudi Arabia are constructive, trusting

The Kremlin said on Thursday that relations with Saudi Arabia were constructive and based on mutual understanding and respect ahead of an OPEC+ meeting.

Asked about relations with Saudi Arabia ahead of the meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they were "constructive, based on mutual understanding, mutual respect, mutual trust, and very work-like". OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with Russia and other allies, surprised the market on April 2 with further output cuts that pushed up the price of oil.

Russia is the world's second largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia.

