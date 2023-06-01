Left Menu

UPSC offers alternative centres to candidates of Imphal (Manipur) Centre of Enforcement Officer exam on July 2

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 17:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Considering the prevalent situation in Manipur, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to offer alternative centres to the candidates of the Imphal (Manipur) Centre of the Enforcement Officer, Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner Examination, 2023, which is to be held on July 2, an official statement said on Thursday. The alternate centres will be at seven places in Aizawl (Mizoram), Kohima (Nagaland), Shillong (Meghalaya), Dispur (Assam), Jorhat (Assam), Kolkata (West Bengal) and Delhi.

The centre change option will be available to the candidates of Imphal Centre through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) facility, the UPSC said in a statement. "A message in this regard will be sent to each candidate on his or her registered mobile number with the Commission. The candidates must use their said registered Mobile Number to avail this facility through IVRS," the statement added.

Alternatively, a candidate may also contact the UPSC on telephone numbers 23070641, 23381073, 23384508 and 23387876 from 12 noon on June 2, 2023, till 5 pm on June 12, 2023. These telephone numbers will be in operation from 12 noon on June 2, 2023, to 5 pm on June 12, 2023. The candidates can call between 9.30 am to 6 pm during the period. Moreover, the option of a change of Centres for such candidates will also be available on the Website of the UPSC from 12 noon of June 2, 2023, to 5 pm on June 12, 2023, on round the clock basis, the statement further said.

"On receipt of Centre change options from the willing candidates through any of the above modes, they will be allocated to the Venues of their chosen Centres and accordingly, their e-Admit Cards will be released. A message confirming the change of Centres shall be sent to each such candidate on his or her registered mobile number. The e-Admit Cards will be available for downloading from the UPSC's Website," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

