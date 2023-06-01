Left Menu

Engineering student dies by suicide in MP's Indore

The student was identified as Deepti Mandaloi, a resident of Gogaon in Khargone district and she was the first year student of the electrical branch at Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS).

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 19:20 IST
Engineering student dies by suicide in MP's Indore
Police team at the hostel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An engineering student died by hanging herself from the ceiling in the college hostel in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, the police said. The student was identified as Deepti Mandaloi, a resident of Gogaon in Khargone district and she was the first year student of the electrical branch at Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS).

College Director Rakesh Saxena told ANI, "Deepti was the student of first year Electrical Branch. A few days back in the first semester exams, She got ATKT in five subjects." ATKT stands for Allowed To Keep Terms. It is a process in the Indian education system to allow students of pre-graduation and graduation to study in the next grade if they have failed in 1 to 4 subjects. Nonetheless, the students must have to pass the papers they failed before entering into the next grade.

"When Deepti's room partner returned to the room on Thursday around 11:30 am, she found that the door was locked. While peeping through the door, she saw Deepti had already hanged herself. After that we informed the police and family members," he added. On the other hand, sub inspector of Tukoganj police station Shailendra Agarwal said, "A B.tech student, Dipti Mandloi, committed suicide by hanging herself. She was living in the Sarojini Naidu Girls Hostel of SGSITS College. Deepti got ATKT in five subjects which she had mentioned in her diary."

Probably, she ended her life due to this depression. Nonetheless, the reality of the matter will be revealed after the investigation and postmortem, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023