Woman held for running sex racket in Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 01-06-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 20:42 IST
A woman was arrested for allegedly operating a sex racket in Latur, a police official said on Thursday.

She was held on Tuesday after a house was raided following a tip off, which was confirmed through a decoy customer, he said.

''She was forcing women from rural areas into flesh trade. We have seized mobile phones from her,'' the MIDC police station official said.

