Woman held for running sex racket in Latur

A woman was arrested for allegedly operating a sex racket in Latur, a police official said on Thursday.

She was held on Tuesday after a house was raided following a tip off, which was confirmed through a decoy customer, he said.

''She was forcing women from rural areas into flesh trade. We have seized mobile phones from her,'' the MIDC police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)