State government is committed to resolving issue of stranded animals: Himachal Pradesh CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday that his government is committed to addressing the issue of stranded animals in the state and added that various steps are being taken to resolve the issue.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 22:46 IST
State government is committed to resolving issue of stranded animals: Himachal Pradesh CM
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visits Gaushala ( Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday that his government is committed to addressing the issue of stranded animals in the state and added that various steps are being taken to resolve the issue. The Chief Minister was inspecting Shri Kamnapurn Gaushala Totu here. The governing committee of Gaushala briefed about its various activities to the Chief Minster.

Gaushala governing committee Totu honoured the Chief Minister on occasion and appreciated the state government's various developmental programmes and schemes. The committee conveyed their demands to the Chief Minister. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assured the committee members to consider their demands. He was briefed by the local people about the successful implementation of various developmental schemes benefitting people at large. They also appreciated the initiative of linking the rescue of stranded animals with Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline-1100, which will be instrumental to control the issue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

