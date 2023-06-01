Left Menu

Delhi cabinet reshuffle: Atishi gets another portfolio of Public Relations department

Kailash Gahlot previously held the Public Relations department. No other changes were made to the Cabinet.

Delhi Minister Atishi (FIle Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a cabinet reshuffle on Thursday, the Delhi government allotted cabinet minister Atishi another portfolio of the Public Relations department, read an official statement. Kailash Gahlot previously held the Public Relations department. No other changes were made to the Cabinet.

The official notice said, "In exercise of the power conferred under Rule 3 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Allocation of Business) Rules 1993, the Lieutenant Governor in consultation with the Chief Minister is pleased to allocate the portfolio of Public Relations Department to Atishi Marlena, in addition to the portfolios she is presently holding." "The allocation of business to the Minister is approved, in so far as such business relates to matters in respect to which the Council of Ministers is required under Article 239AA of the Constitution to aid and advise the Lieutenant Governor in the exercise of his functions, in accordance with Rule 3 of the GNCTD (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1993 and subject to the "The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023" promulgated on 19.05.2023," added the notice.

Atishi sworn in as the Minister in the Delhi cabinet on March 9 in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena at Raj Niwas. Atishi represents the Kalkaji constituency and has been a key member of Sisodia's education team.

She had also contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from the East Delhi constituency and lost to BJP's Gautam Gambhir. (ANI)

