Differently-abled girls from Delhi govt's special home to participate in Berlin Special Olympics

The Special Olympics World Summer Games are set to take place in Berlin, Germany, in June this year. Representing India will be a group of five young women with intellectual disabilities, accompanied by their dedicated coach from Delhi, an official statement said on Thursday. These talented athletes reside in a special home provided by the Delhi government, where they have received comprehensive training.

On Thursday, Raaj Kumar Anand, the Social Welfare Minister of the Delhi Government, paid a visit to these aspiring athletes who will be participating in the Special Olympics. Raaj Kumar Anand engaged with the girls, offering words of encouragement and admiration. He commended their outstanding performances thus far and extended his best wishes for their future endeavours. To celebrate their achievements, Raaj Kumar Anand shared sweets with the athletes and presented them with beautiful bouquets of flowers and gift hampers, the statement said.

It is a remarkable accomplishment that Preeti, Junki, Reshma, Mamta, and Mohali, residents of Delhi Government's Asha Kiran and Asha Jyoti Special Home, have honed their athletic abilities and become skilled athletes, showcasing their determination and talent. These inspiring individuals, who are specially-abled, will proudly represent India in basketball, weightlifting, football, and handball at the Berlin Special Olympics 2023, the statement added. While interacting with the athletes, Raaj Kumar Anand expressed his immense pride in the exceptional sporting abilities of these talented individuals from Delhi.

He assured them that the Delhi Government is fully committed to supporting and encouraging their endeavours by providing them with top-notch facilities. In addition to comprehensive training and access to a nutritious diet, the Delhi Government will ensure that they have a fully equipped practice space.

During the interaction, Anand inquired about the athletes' preparations and their specific dietary needs. He extended his heartfelt wishes for their success in their journey to bring home medals for the country. All five athletes from Delhi who have been chosen to compete in the Berlin Special Olympics World Summer Games have dedicated themselves to rigorous training in their respective sports for nearly two years in order to secure their spots on the Special Olympics team.

They initially participated in a state-level competition last year, followed by a national-level competition, where they demonstrated their exceptional skills and determination. They have proved their mettle in all these competitions and have come a long way to represent India in the Berlin Olympics 2023.

Preeti, aged 46, is a skilled basketball player. Junki Pahadin, 22 years old, excels in weightlifting, while Reshma, 21 years old, showcases her talent in football. Similarly, two players from the Asha Jyoti Home at the Nirmal Chhaya Complex, overseen by the Social Welfare Department of Delhi, are also participating in the Special Olympics. Mamta, 31 years old, showcases her skills in handball, while Mohali, 27 years old, is an accomplished basketball player.

These talented individuals will be accompanied by Coach Seema, who will provide guidance and support throughout the Special Olympic Games. About 7,000 intellectually challenged players from 180 countries are participating in the International Sports Competition (Special Olympics) being held in Berlin, Germany, from June 17 to 24. 198 athletes and 57 coaches will travel from India to participate in 16 sports in the Special Olympics, the statement added. (ANI)

