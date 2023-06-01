Biometric, eye impressions of people coming from neighboring countries are also being taken: Amit Shah in Manipur

On the last day of his four-day visit to Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a press conference in Imphal on Thursday. Shah appealed to all sections in violence-hit Manipur to maintain peace, hold discussions and promote harmony. He appealed to the people of Manipur not to pay heed to rumours and to maintain peace. On behalf of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Home Minister expressed deep condolences to the families of those killed in Manipur violence.

He said that a judicial commission will be set up under the chairmanship of the retired Chief Justice of the High Court to investigate the Manipur violence. He said that a peace committee would also be constituted under the chairmanship of the Governor of Manipur, in which representatives of all sections would be included. Amit Shah said that under the relief and rehabilitation package by the Government of India and the Government of Manipur an amount of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the violence.

The government of Manipur and the government of India each will provide Rs 5 Lakh which will be given through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in their bank accounts. He said that for better and non-partisan coordination among all agencies which are working to maintain security in Manipur, an Inter-Agency Unified Command would be set up under the chairmanship of Security Advisor, Kuldiep Singh.

Home Minister said that 6 cases including 5 identified cases from all registered cases and one case of general conspiracy will be investigated by the special team of CBI. The cause of the violence will be investigated without any bias and discrimination and strict action will be taken to punish the guilty to prevent such incidents. The Union Home Minister said that to ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to Manipur, the Government of India has sent 30,000 MT of rice over and above the prescribed quota. Apart from this, arrangements have also been made for the supply of gas cylinders, petrol and vegetables.

He said that the supply of essential commodities to Manipur from the rest of the country would also be ensured by setting up a temporary platform at Khongsang railway station. Shah added that a temporary helicopter facility is being started from Churachandpur, Moreh and Kangpokpi, which will provide transport facilities to airports and remote places with charges of Rs 2000 per person only. He said that the rest of the cost of this service would be provided by the Government of India and the Government of Manipur. He said that out of 8 medical teams formed by the Government of India, 3 teams have reached Manipur and 5 teams will reach soon. These teams will provide health facilities in Moreh, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi areas.

Shah said that to ensure that the competitive examinations and education system continue without any interruptions for the students of Manipur, the officials of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, along with the officials of the Manipur Education Department, are preparing a concrete plan to arrange online education, examinations and distance education, which will be ready within two days. He said that necessary arrangements are being made to facilitate appearing before the Manipur High Court from Churachandpur, Moreh and Kangpokpithrough virtual medium. Shah said that to ensure the smooth functioning of all the arrangements in Manipur, a Joint Secretary level officer of the Union Home Ministry and five Director level officers of different ministries will be present in the state.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that the trial work on fencing of 10 kms border along the Myanmar and Manipur border has been completed by the Government of India, while the tendering process for 80 kms fencing work is also completed and the survey for fencing on the remaining border area is underway. He said that the biometric and eye impressions of people coming from neighbouring countries are also being taken so that no one can incite violence in the region. Union Home Minister said that any kind of violation of the Suspension of Operation Agreement will be dealt with strictly and will be treated as a breach of the Agreement. He said that all the terms of the agreement should be strictly followed by the concerned parties. Shah said that people should surrender their weapons to the police as strict action will be taken against those found possessing weapons during the combing operation by the police.

Shah appealed to all civil society organizations that it is time to establish peace and increase harmony within the society. He said that everyone should work towards establishing peace and enabling an environment for discussion and harmony. The Union Home Minister said that violence between two groups started in Manipur on April 29 after a decision given by the court. He said that for the last 6 years, Manipur has been free from bandh, blockade, curfew and violence and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the double-engine government of Manipur has achieved unprecedented progress in all parameters of development in the state. He added that past 6 years are the years of development and peace in the history of Manipur.

A number of initiatives have been taken including opening central institutions in the region, strengthening the infrastructure, bringing industrial investment, and making Manipur education and sports hub of the Northeast by smoothly running the educational institutions. Shah said that during his stay in Manipur, he met people from all the sections, visited temporary relief camps, and interacted with delegations and victims in Imphal, Moreh, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi. He said that he also held a meeting with state cabinet ministers and women's organizations.

Apart from this, he held meeting with about 22 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) of the Meitei community and about 25 CSOs of the Kuki community. He also discussed measures to restore peace with intellectuals, professors, retired officers and people from every section of society during the past 2 days. He said that discussions were also held with 11 political parties. Additionally, discussions were held with sportspersons and elected representatives of all parties. (ANI)

