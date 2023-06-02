Left Menu

Karnataka: Man found dead, police identify 3 suspects

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Naveen (25), a resident of the Gandhinagar sub-locality of Kengeri town in Bengaluru.

A man was allegedly found dead in the Kengeri suburb of Bengaluru on Thursday, said the police. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Naveen (25), a resident of the Gandhinagar sub-locality of Kengeri town in Bengaluru.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Bengaluru, Laxman B Nimbaragi said three men are suspected to have killed the man. "The suspects have been identified as Kumar, Ramesh and Guruprasad," the DCP said.

The DCP informed further that the victim's body was taken to the Rajarajeshwari Dental College and Hospital in Kumbalgodu, Bengaluru. He added that a case would be registered in the matter.

"We will register a case in the matter. Some additional details are awaited," said the DCP. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

