Left Menu

Three students assaulted in Mangaluru, 6 accused absconding

Three male students were allegedly assaulted on Thursday by a gang in the Someshwar Beach of Mangaluru, police said.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 05:57 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 05:57 IST
Three students assaulted in Mangaluru, 6 accused absconding
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three male students were allegedly assaulted on Thursday by a gang in the Someshwar Beach of Mangaluru, police said. According to the police commissioner, the three male friends and their female friends were at Someshwar Beach when six persons arrived and reportedly thrashed the male students.

"Today, around 7.20 pm, a group of six friends asked for the details of the male students and then beat up the three boys at Someshwar beach," an officer said. The commissioner stated that the officials reached the spot after they received the information about the incident.

"We reached the spot and shifted the victims to the hospital. The accused are currently absconding," he said. An FIR was registered on a complaint filed in connection with the matter.

"We have formed two teams to nab the accused," the commissioner added. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023