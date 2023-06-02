UP: 16 foreigners caught in Greater Noida for staying without valid travel documents

As many as 16 foreign nationals including three women were apprehended after they were found staying in Greater Noida without valid visas and passports, the police said on Friday. According to officials, the intelligence unit of the police carried out an inspection in the Chi 5 sector, Greater Noida on Thursday during which the 16 nationals were found staying without legal documents.

Legal action is being initiated against them in the matter, they said. The media cell of the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said that on June 1, 2023, the Intelligence Unit carried out an inspection of the visa period of foreign national living in Casa Grand Tower, Sector Chi 5, under Betan-2 Police Station area.

"During this, 16 citizens of African origin, including three women were found without valid passports and visas. They have been apprehended and legal action is being taken against them by registering charges under relevant sections," officials said. More details are awaited in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)