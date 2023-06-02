Left Menu

UK's FTSE 100 rises as US averts default; Dechra at 2-week high

The internationally-focused FTSE 100 climbed 0.5%, tracking global investor mood higher, after the U.S. passed legislation lifting the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, while hopes that the Federal Reserve might stand pat on rates also aided sentiment. Export-focussed energy firms and industrial metals miners added 1.3% and 2.2%, respectively, chiming with a recovery in commodity prices. The mid-cap FTSE 250 is set for a marginal gain. ($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-06-2023 12:55 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 12:53 IST
UK's FTSE 100 rises as US averts default; Dechra at 2-week high
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 rose on Friday as investors adopted a risk-on mood following the U.S. Senate's decision to pass a deal to avert a debt default, while shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals hit a two-week high after the vet drugmaker agreed to be taken private.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 rose 0.7%, boosted by an 8.2% surge in Dechra after it agreed to be bought by investment firm EQT for an equity value of 4.46 billion pounds ($5.62 billion). The internationally-focused FTSE 100 climbed 0.5%, tracking global investor mood higher, after the U.S. passed legislation lifting the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, while hopes that the Federal Reserve might stand pat on rates also aided sentiment.

Export-focussed energy firms and industrial metals miners added 1.3% and 2.2%, respectively, chiming with a recovery in commodity prices. Still, the blue-chip FTSE 100 is poised for its second straight weekly drop, if losses hold. The mid-cap FTSE 250 is set for a marginal gain.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
3
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023